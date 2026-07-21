Baragwanath leads Gauteng hospitals in Mandela Month surgical marathon

Gauteng hospitals completed 687 surgeries and clinical procedures, passing the halfway point of the 1 326 procedures pledged.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has emerged as the top-performing facility in this year’s Mandela Month Surgical Marathon, completing more procedures than any other participating hospital in Gauteng.

The hospital recorded 156 procedures to date, ahead of Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital with 80, Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital with 79, Steve Biko Academic Hospital with 58, and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital with 56.

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Steve Mabona said participating hospitals had maintained strong momentum throughout the campaign, with Baragwanath setting the pace.

The remaining hospitals continued performing scheduled procedures throughout the month in line with their commitments.

“Participating hospitals have maintained strong momentum throughout the campaign.”

Province surpasses halfway mark

Across the province, public hospitals completed 687 surgeries and clinical procedures, passing the halfway point of the 1 326 procedures pledged for this year’s programme.

This represented 52% of the overall target.

“The Gauteng Department of Health has surpassed the halfway mark in the 2026 Mandela Month Surgical Marathon.”

Mabona said the achievement reflected the dedication of clinical teams who used the Mandela Day weekend to treat patients who had been waiting for surgery.

“The milestone reflects the collective efforts of multidisciplinary clinical teams who dedicated the Mandela Day weekend to providing much-needed surgical care to patients awaiting treatment.”

Marathon linked to broader treatment programme

The surgical marathon began on 11 July and runs until 31 July, forming part of the department’s wider Treatment Time Guarantees programme.

The initiative is aimed at improving patient flow, optimising theatre utilisation and ensuring patients requiring surgery receive appropriate care.

“The Surgical Marathon forms part of the Department’s broader Treatment Time Guarantees Programme, aimed at improving patient flow, optimising theatre utilisation and ensuring that patients requiring surgery receive timely and appropriate care.”

Ophthalmology recorded the highest number of completed procedures at 273, followed by obstetrics and gynaecology at 88, general surgery at 73, orthopaedic surgery at 40, breast surgery at 34, and urology at 29.

Plastic and reconstructive surgery accounted for 26 procedures, while maxillofacial and oral surgery, surgical gastroenterology, burn care, thoracic surgery, neurosurgery and other specialised interventions made up the remaining cases.

Procedures restore quality of life

Mabona said the surgeries carried significance beyond medical treatment for many patients, some of whom had waited years for care.

“For many patients, these procedures represent far more than medical interventions. They restore sight, improve mobility, relieve pain and provide an opportunity to return to work, school and family life after months, and in some instances years, of waiting for treatment.”

This year’s total already exceeds most of what was achieved during the entire 2025 campaign.

“With 687 procedures already completed, the Department has surpassed 85% of the 806 surgeries and clinical procedures performed during the entire 2025 Mandela Month Surgical Marathon.”

Department thanks healthcare workers

Mabona applauded the professionals who kept the campaign running.

“The department commends surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, theatre teams, support staff, hospital management teams and partner organisations whose professionalism, commitment and spirit of service continue to drive the success of the Surgical Marathon and improve the lives of patients across the province.”

With the marathon continuing until July 31, the department said it remained confident hospitals would build on the momentum from the Mandela Day weekend.