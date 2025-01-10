Miriam Singh: Gauteng Health denies Westbury Clinic is closed, admits to disrupted services

Community members and family of Miriam Singh protest outside the Westbury Clinic on 8 January 2025 where the patient and her unborn child passed away last week. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Tensions are mounting at the Westbury Clinic leading to disrupted medical services since Tuesday.

Community members have staged peaceful protests outside the facility this week following the recent death of Miriam Singh and her baby. Singh died shortly after being admitted to the clinic, where she was due to give birth.

Her family is demanding answers from the MMC (Municipal Medical Committee), expressing scepticism of post-mortem results that attributed the deaths to ulcers as an underlying cause.

Vulnerable patients left without help

Amid the protests, service disruptions have left many patients, including those requiring critical medication, without access to essential healthcare services.

One patient described the impact it had on her life.

“Did I say they must be neglectful? They neglect their patients. They don’t care about their elderly. That’s Westbury Clinic. They neglect their patients.

“I’m on ARVs. I’m not scared [to say that] I’m on ARVs. I’m not [an] AIDS [patient], I have HIV, and I need it [the medication] because I don’t have it.

“And I’m a diabetic. I don’t have [any more medication],” she told The Citizen.

Westbury Clinic’s inconsistent access raises community concerns

Protesters have highlighted what they perceive as contradictory practices at the clinic, with staff members being allowed entry while patients are turned away.

One protestor detailed their observations.

“When one of the gentlemen, who’s also standing here amongst us, came for his tablets they said to him, no, come back tomorrow. Another lady came for medication and was also told to come back tomorrow.”

“So they are the ones that don’t want the patients to go in.

“They are sitting inside. I have a video of them actually laughing about us, making us a laughing stock. While a family with four kids are grieving and crying, pleading for answers from this Westbury clinic.”

Health Department respond

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba acknowledged that services had been disruptions but denied the clinic was closed.

When questioned about alternative arrangements, Modiba told The Citizen, “Maternity patients have been redirected to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital for deliveries and other pregnancy-related care.”

He did not address arrangements for other essential services, including elderly care, ARV distribution, or diabetic treatment.

Modiba said that the maternity unit would resume operations once the situation stabilises, though no specific timeline has been provided for the full restoration of services.

Legal action

The Singh family had previously given the clinic until the 29th and 30th of December to provide answers but were reportedly escorted out by security guards who claimed they felt intimidated.

Regarding the family’s intention to pursue legal action, Modiba said: “The Department cannot dictate to the family how they must respond to the outcome of the investigation.”

