Water crisis: 28 Gauteng water reservoirs ‘critically low’ or without water

These are the areas that are affected.

Johannesburg is facing a severe water crisis with 28 out of 61 reservoirs and towers now at critically low levels or completely without water.

This was revealed in a system status report released by Johannesburg Water on Wednesday.

Approximately 350 areas are affected.

The utility reported that its systems are currently experiencing significant challenges due to demand exceeding available capacity.

It said this was further compounded by an Emfuleni power failure that has disrupted pumping from Rand Water’s Forest Hill and Eikenhof systems.

“As a result, systems are under strain, leading to lower reservoir and tower levels. This may cause reduced water pressure or, in some areas, a complete loss of supply,” Joburg Water stated in their latest update.

Joburg Water current reservoir status

Analysis of the system status report shows that out of all monitored reservoirs and towers across the city’s various systems, 28 are marked as critically low (red), 24 are at fair levels (yellow), and 9 are stable (green).

Several reservoirs, including the Zondi Reservoir, Jabulani Tower, and Hursthill 1 Reservoir, are currently on bypass.

The following reservoirs and towers are currently at critically low levels:

Deep South Systems:

Zondi Reservoir (Bypass)

Jabulani Tower (Bypass)

Power Park Reservoirs

Protea Glen Reservoir

Lenasia Cosmos Reservoir (Bypass)

Central and Soweto Systems:

Constantia

Helderkruin Reservoir

Aeroton Reservoir

Aeroton Tower

Berea Reservoir

Crown Gardens Reservoir

Yeoville Reservoir

Parktown 2 Reservoir

Hector Norris

Eagle Nest Reservoir

Alexander Park Reservoir

Forest Hill Tower

South Hills Tower

Commando System:

Crosby Reservoir

Brixton Reservoir

Brixton Tower

Hursthill 1 Reservoir (Bypass)

Hursthill 2 Reservoir

Randburg System:

Linden 1 Reservoir

Linden 2 Reservoir

Waterval Tower

Kensiton B Reservoir

Kensiton B Tower

According to the utility Johannesburg remains under Level 1 water restrictions, with Johannesburg Water implementing additional water supply reductions since November 8, 2024.

“We urge residents to reduce water consumption wherever possible to help stabilise the system.”

DA response to water crisis

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for urgent intervention in response to the crisis.

Referencing Joburg Water’s system status report, Nico de Jager MPL, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Infrastructure Development shared his concern for residents who have gone days, and some weeks without water.

“The constant blame-shifting between Rand Water, Eskom, and City Power must end. What residents need is decisive action and proper contingency planning,” said De Jager.

De Jager outlined the DA’s proposed solutions to the water crisis.

“Under a DA government, we would implement three essential initiatives: first, we would establish independent power suppliers at all major pump stations using solar and battery systems.

“Second, upgrade the ageing infrastructure by incorporating smart pressure management systems.

“Lastly, create a rapid response maintenance unit specifically trained to handle water infrastructure emergencies.”

DA writes to Minister of infrastructure for intervention

De Jager said the DA has written to the Minister for Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, requesting the inclusion of Gauteng municipalities in his infrastructure support programme.

He said the party is calling on the Gauteng Provincial Government to declare an emergency and implement immediate measures to address the crisis.

“The DA notes with particular concern that Joburg Water has been implementing water supply reductions since November 2024, yet the situation continues to deteriorate.”

“The situation demands more than crisis management, it requires a complete overhaul of how our water infrastructure is managed and maintained,” added De Jager.

Johannesburg Water has committed to monitoring the situation and providing further updates as they become available.

