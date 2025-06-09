Gauteng hospitals get major tech overhaul to slash scan backlogs

New MRI machines have been successfully installed at Steve Biko Academic Hospital and George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has ramped up the installation of new MRI machines at key hospitals across the province in a bid to modernise diagnostic services and reduce lengthy waiting times.

This follows growing pressure on public health facilities due to outdated equipment, high demand, and historic staff shortages.

Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said upgrades are well underway, with several hospitals now operating new MRI units as part of a broader turnaround strategy.

“We have taken steps to ensure that MRI machines are supported by service-level agreements to prevent lengthy downtimes and ensure quick resolution of technical faults,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Key hospitals equipped with new machines

New MRI machines have been successfully installed early this year at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

“These machines were commissioned in early 2025, enabling significant improvements in service delivery and reducing reliance on older, often faulty equipment.”

Steve Biko recently replaced a decommissioned MRI unit, while Charlotte Maxeke commissioned a new machine in March.

Chris Hani Baragwanath also has a functional MRI machine, completing the rollout across Gauteng’s four central hospitals.

At the tertiary level, Helen Joseph, Kalafong, and Rahima Moosa hospitals also provide MRI services.

Meanwhile, installation at Tembisa Hospital is ongoing following delays caused by a fire in the imaging section.

ALSO READ: Health MEC says Tembisa Hospital still operational after fire, confirms no injuries [PICS]

Backlogs and emergency prioritisation

Despite improvements, Charlotte Maxeke Hospital has a backlog of 2 347 patients awaiting MRI scans, followed by 450 at Dr George Mukhari.

To ease these pressures, the department has extended imaging hours, improved booking systems and increased radiology staffing.

“Urgent and emergency scans are prioritised across the province,” the department said, noting that hospitals such as Steve Biko and Dr George Mukhari offer same-day MRIs for emergency cases.

Where facilities lack MRI machines, patients are referred to nearby hospitals based on clinical urgency. This referral model is monitored daily to avoid missed cases.

ALSO READ: Operations continue at Tembisa hospital after second fire in less than a week

Tech upgrades and safety measures

In addition to equipment upgrades, the department is enhancing digital systems like PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) to streamline image storage and reporting.

It is also exploring helium-free MRI technology to prevent disruptions caused by cable theft.

“The Department reiterates its commitment to ensuring equitable access to diagnostic services across all regions.

“We will continue to communicate transparently with the public on service availability and improvements,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

NOW READ: Gauteng health urges parents to take children for immunisation