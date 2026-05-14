Gauteng health raises alarm over black market body enhancement injections linked to organ failure

The department said these products pose significant risks to public health and safety.

Unregulated injectable substances sold through informal channels for cosmetic and sexual performance purposes have left two people critically ill in Ekurhuleni, prompting an urgent public warning from provincial health authorities.

Two patients hospitalised with organ failure

Two people in Ekurhuleni region have been hospitalised with life-threatening complications after using unregulated injectable substances obtained outside the formal health care system.

The Gauteng department of health confirmed both cases are under investigation, with preliminary findings pointing to substances used for body contouring – commonly known as Brazilian Butt Lift or “BBL” procedures – as well as sexual performance enhancement.

The department said the substances were sourced through informal channels and, in some cases, came packaged with self-administration equipment.

“Such products are not approved for human use and their composition remains unknown, posing significant risks to public health and safety,” the department said.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona emphasised the gravity of the situation, noting that the two individuals presented at a public health facility with severe complications, including organ failure.

What makes these products particularly dangerous

A key concern raised by health authorities is the way these substances are being marketed to unsuspecting members of the public.

The department warned against the widespread misconception that adverse physical reactions following injection are a sign that the product is working.

“The department is concerned about misleading claims associated with such products, including the notion that pain, swelling or burning following injection indicates effectiveness,” Mabona said.

“These symptoms are in fact often indicative of serious underlying complications.”

Mabona said no injectable product should be used unless it has been prescribed and administered by a qualified healthcare professional, adding that the unknown composition of these substances makes them especially hazardous.

Authorities move to trace the source and shut down distribution networks

According to Mabona, the department has launched a collaborative effort with regulatory and law enforcement agencies to trace the origins and distribution networks of these substances.

The department said it is working to “ensure appropriate compliance and enforcement action is taken to prevent further incidents.”

Mabona said the department’s priority is cutting off access to these products before more people are harmed.

Residents who encounter the sale or distribution of unregistered medicines are urged to report it directly to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) at [email protected] or by calling 012 501 0300.

What the public should do

The department is calling on all residents to exercise caution and avoid any injectable substance obtained from an unlicensed health care provider.

“Members of the public are urged to exercise caution and to avoid any injectable product that has not been prescribed and administered by a qualified health care professional,” the department said.

Mabona encouraged anyone with information about the sale or supply of these products to come forward.