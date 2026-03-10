Gauteng roads get a fix: Here’s what’s being repaired near you

With construction activity now active across multiple sites simultaneously, the department is urging road users to adjust their behaviour accordingly.

The Gauteng department of roads and transport has launched a province-wide road rehabilitation drive, targeting deteriorating routes across six regions under its 2026 light road rehabilitation programme.

The department confirmed on Tuesday that work has already begun across Tshwane, the West Rand, Sedibeng and the City of Johannesburg.

It said the programme is being implemented to address long-standing infrastructure concerns before they worsen.

“This is aimed at proactive road maintenance to improve safety, mobility and preservation of critical infrastructure supporting economic activity and service delivery,” the department said.

Focus on Gauteng roads

In Tshwane, rehabilitation is underway across three sub-regions, covering routes including:

D622 (Marikana/Mogogelo Road)

D604 (Bushveld Road)

D318 (Soutpan Road)

P206/1 – M1

D400 (Maropeng)

R25 (Bronkhorstspruit Road)

The West Rand will see work on:

D331 in Merafong

D92 in Carletonville

D374 Bridge

N14 P28/1

Meanwhile, Sedibeng’s repairs span both the Midvaal and Emfuleni sub-regions, targeting the:

R59 Pedestrian Bridge

D1463

D83 (Villiers Road)

R42 (Barrage Road)

In Johannesburg, the P206/1 – M1, D400 (Maropeng) and Hendrik Potgieter routes are among the priority corridors included in the programme.

What this means for your daily commute

With construction activity now active across multiple sites simultaneously, the department is urging road users to adjust their behaviour accordingly.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution in active construction zones,” the department said, adding that drivers must “adhere to traffic accommodation measures for the safety of all road users and construction personnel”.

MEC Kedibona Diale-Tlabela, who announced the rollout, framed the programme as part of a broader commitment to keeping Gauteng’s road network functional and safe.

The interventions, she indicated, are designed not just for short-term fixes but to preserve infrastructure that underpins economic activity and service delivery across the province.

The department has not indicated a completion timeline for individual sites, but confirmed the projects form part of a structured provincial rehabilitation plan for 2026.

