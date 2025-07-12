Gauteng sergeant arrested for torching girlfriend’s shack in Limpopo

The sergeant is expected to appear in the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 July 2025 for attempted murder and arson.

A 46-year-old Gauteng police sergeant has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to his girlfriend’s shack in the early hours of Thursday, leaving her injured.

Shack set alight

According to South African Police Service (Saps) Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the incident occurred at around 2.45am on Thursday, 10 July, at Lyden village in Bakenburg, near Mokopane in the Waterberg district.

“The preliminary report suggests that the victim was sleeping when the alleged suspect, who is also believed to be her boyfriend, knocked on her door and suddenly got angry when the victim did not respond to him.

Furthermore, Ledwaba added that the suspect set alight the windows’ curtains. The flames quickly engulfed the two-roomed tin house.

Neighbours rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the woman, who sustained injuries.

They also alerted the police and emergency medical services.

Sergeant traced and arrested

The suspect, who is attached to the Olivenhoutbosch police station in Gauteng, was arrested the next day following a tracing operation by local police.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been notified for further handling,” Ledwaba added.

The sergeant is expected to appear in the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 July 2025. He faces charges of attempted murder and arson.

Police condemn the incident

According to Saps, Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the swift action by officers in arresting one of their own.

“The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has commended the rapid response,” stated Ledwaba.

