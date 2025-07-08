‘No moral standing’: Saps must act tough on GBVF officers

Critics say police culture enables abuse, and demand tougher sentences for Saps officers who commit GBVF.

The South African Police Service (Saps) must deal harshly with its members involved in gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), according to experts.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) recently stated that during the 2024-2025 financial year, 92 rape cases involving police officers were finalised. This resulted in 21 departmental convictions and 11 criminal convictions.

Deputy Minister of Police Dr Polly Boshielo said: “By the president’s declaration that GBVF constitutes a national crisis, it will continue to be prioritised. A zero-tolerance approach will be adopted.

Zero tolerance for GBVF in Saps – deputy minister

“More investigators will be up-skilled in the investigation of sexual offences to decrease GBVF-related cases in the Saps.

“Our officers are committed to ensuring they uphold the rule of law and in instances where they are not, Ipid must exercise its legislative mandate.”

Saps has enlisted the expertise of retired investigators to contribute to reducing its backlog, she added.

A budget of R844.5 million has been allocated to the investigation and provincial coordination programme over three years.

“This initiative will focus on the investigation of backlog cases in terms of Section 28(1)(a)(h) of the Ipid Act, which includes death in police custody, death as a result of police action, rape by a police officer, corruption and related crimes.”

In-house forensic investigation capability crucial

She said an in-house forensic investigation capability was also crucial for improving the quality of investigations.

This includes the recruitment of financial data analysts, cyber forensic experts and crime analysts and the procurement of a forensic electronic system.

Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, director of the feminist organisation Wise4Afrika, called on Saps’ management and other relevant authorities to deal harshly with the perpetrators in the police.

“We have said consistently that law enforcement officers are contaminated and are highly compromised in matters of sexual violence and domestic violence. They have no moral standing to uphold the rule of law.”

Saps code of conduct ignored

Witness Maluleke, a criminologist at the University of Limpopo, said the Saps code of conduct was ignored.

“They continue breaking the same laws due to power dynamics. Instead of protecting victims of rape, they re-victimise them. They should be heavily sentenced,” he said.