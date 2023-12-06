GBV: Researcher believes current frameworks need challenging to include LGBTIAQ+

A research associate specialising in online gender-based violence (GBV) against diverse gender identities, answers some questions.

Dr Nyx McLean is a research associate in the School of Journalism and Media Studies at Rhodes University, specialising in counter-publics (spaces for marginalised or dissenting voices to express concerns, mobilise for change and challenge dominant narratives). Picture: Supplied.

During this year’s 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, Dr Nyx McLean, a research associate in the School of Journalism and Media Studies at Rhodes University specialising in online gender-based violence (GBV) against diverse gender identities, answers some questions.

1. In the context of sexual, gender and/or family violence, what is the work you do?

I work in the arena of counter-publics (spaces for marginalised or dissenting voices to express concerns, mobilise for change and challenge dominant narratives).

By this I mean transgender, nonbinary and other gender diverse people. My work spotlights problems with current frameworks that need challenging to become inclusive of LGBTIAQ+ people.

I also work with LGBTIAQ+ people’s use of digital platforms to create safe spaces and to navigate violence.

2. What is the big picture most people don’t see in this field?

Technology is not neutral. It is rooted in power that enables potential violence against not only LGBTIAQ+ people, but also cisgender women, girls, men and boys.

Tech giants, like social media platforms, ignore the responsibility that comes with the power they wield. Platforms like X encourage transphobic content under the guise of “freedom of expression”.

3. What is your biggest criticism of how South Africa is dealing with this problem?

State institutions lack funds and where there is funding, digital violence is misunderstood.

Yet we cannot separate the online and offline movement of GBV. Government needs to start by addressing the structural inequalities that make GBV possible.

I’m not suggesting online censorship as a solution: censorship harms those using digital platforms for social justice work.

4. What are you/your organisation managing to achieve?

Together with my coresearcher, Thurlo Cicero, I document the experiences of transgender, nonbinary and gender diverse people in SA, Botswana, Rwanda and Uganda.

We advocate for an inclusive framework for online GBV through The Left Out Project. We focus on those left out of conversations, policy and advocacy work in GBV.

5. What keeps you awake at night? What are your worries for 2024?

Ongoing hate crimes against LGBTIAQ+ people; the serious pushback against transgender rights to self-identify and exist – and so much more.

Even as I worry that Africa will see future legislation against LGBTIAQ+ people, I know there are so many incredible projects in Southern Africa doing meaningful LGBTIAQ+ rights work.

6. What motivates you to continue in your work? Does your job make you happy?

I’m motived by justice and the right to determine one’s own life. I wish that for every person. 7. How do you deal with the trauma of your work? Therapy and community.

I’m surrounded by kind folks with similar values and ethics of care. I also enjoy powerlifting.

A therapist showed me the connection between mental wellness and the ability to lift heavy objects (or do difficult things) and then put them back down (or let them go).

8. Do you feel a lot of pressure to succeed in this work?

I feel pressured to work at pace, given that research takes time. LGBTIAQ+ research on violence against LGBTIAQ+ people is not well funded.

Especially as we see pushback against LGBTIAQ+ rights.

9. Who or what inspires you?

People who are kind and open-hearted, especially when things are difficult. They are a gentle reminder that there is joy in this world.

10. What is a quote to live by?

“To write is to struggle and resist; to write is to become; to write is to draw a map” by Gilles Deleuze.