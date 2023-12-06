Malala Yousafzai urges world to recognise and confront ‘gender apartheid’ against women and girls

Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai said the world needs to recognise and confront the “gender apartheid” against women and girls imposed by the Taliban since they seized power in Afghanistan more than two years ago.

Yousafzai delivered the keynote address at the 21st Annual Nelson Mandela lecture on Tuesday night.

The lecture took place on the 10-year anniversary of Madiba’s passing on 5 December 2013.

Gender apartheid

Yousafzai said gender-based persecution exists in many countries, but gender apartheid is different.

“I would like to bring attention back to the girls of Afghanistan, whose suffering has been sidelined. Our first imperative is to call the regime in Afghanistan what it really is. It is gender apartheid.”

“Many Muslim scholars, including from Afghanistan, have made clear that Islam does not condone denying girls and women their right to education and to work. But the Taliban are not interested in the truth. They are interested in maintaining power. And they will use any excuse, from culture to security, to justify their actions,” Yousafzai said.

Gaza

Yousafzai also called for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and decried that “so many children’s and women’s lives (have been) lost” in besieged Gaza.

With the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting a death toll of almost 16 000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since 7 October, including more than 6 150 children, the impact of Israel’s relentless bombardment and ground offensive has sparked growing international concern.

In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1 200.

Yousafzai said the world must hold accountable those on both sides who have violated international law and committed war crimes.

“We need to make sure that we always are on the side of the innocent people and we are advocating for protecting them and we are advocating for stopping more wars and conflicts.”

Dedication

Yousafzai dedicated her speech to Afghan women and girls, hoping to re-focus the world’s attention on their oppression amid the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

“It took a bullet to my head for the world to stand with me,” she said. “What will it take for the world to stand with girls in Afghanistan?” Yousafzai asked.

The lecture, held at the Joburg Theatre, attracted a diverse audience of local and international dignitaries, who warmly received Yousafzai’s thought-provoking address

Yousafzai became the youngest Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture speaker when she delivered her speech.

