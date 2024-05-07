NSPCA fighting Western Cape nature conservators over isolated elephant bull

A nature reserve in Worcester has been caring for an elephant bull since 2008 but the NSPCA wants clarity about its wellbeing.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) is going to great lengths to get information about the wellbeing of an elephant being homed at a Western Cape nature reserve.

The animal welfare organisation has accused the Western Cape’s provincial nature conservation authority, Cape Nature, of a lack of transparency for not divulging the compliance status of the reserve caring for the elephant.

The elephant, named Letaba, has been at the Fairy Glen Nature Reserve since 2008, but the NSPCA only found out at the beginning of the year that the 43-year-old bull had been living at the reserve in Worcester.

NSPCA demands clarity on compliance

Citing communication between themselves and Cape Nature, the NSPCA claims they have been told by the Western Cape entity that all compliance measures were being taken but that they were “not at liberty” to elaborate on their agreements with the nature reserve.

Due to the perceived stalling tactics, the NSPCA has submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act request to Cape Nature, seeking full disclosure on Fairy Glen’s compliance status and the nature of the two parties’ dealings.

Nutrition for the elephant inadequate

Chiefs among the NSPCA’s concerns is the elephant’s limited diet of lucerne, vegetables, hay and spekboom.

In a statement, the NSPCA clarified that their veterinarian found the elephant to have muscle atrophy and he thus requires a specialised diet.

NSPCA Public Relations & Legal Liaison, Jacques Peacock, stated: “The NSPCA has confirmation from Fairy Glen that the elephant is not receiving any supplements with its food and that the private facility relies on donations from the public to sustain the elephant’s feeding.”

Fairy Glen made headlines in February when the NSPCA had to euthanise three lions who suffered severe burns after the area was ravaged by wildfires.

The Citizen reached out to both Cape Nature and Fairy Glen Nature Reserve for comment on Tuesday via email and any response will be added when forthcoming.

Peacock concluded, saying, “The NSPCA will not condone the blatant exploitation of animals, which ought to be strictly regulated by nature conservation authorities, but which is rather kept under wraps.”