Giyani Water Project nears completion as additional R3 billion needed

Majodina explained that several key components of the Giyani Water Project have already been completed.

The Giyani Water Intervention Project requires an additional R3 billion to complete household connections and reticulation to all targeted villages, with the bulk infrastructure component expected to finish by September 2025, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina told parliament.

DA MP Farhat Essack had asked the minister when the project would be completed and what additional expenditure was required for its completion.

Giyani Water project major components nearly complete

Majodina explained that several key components of the multi-faceted water intervention project have already been completed.

The Nandoni-Nsami Bulk Pipeline project was “completed in December 2023 and currently supplies Giyani WTWs with an average of 15Ml/d of raw water.”

The 40km raw water pipeline runs from Nandoni Dam in Vhembe District Municipality into a balancing dam at Giyani Water Treatment Works.

A parallel 26km treated pipeline, ending at Muswani under Collins Chabane Local Municipality, was also completed in December 2023.

According to Majodina, the refurbishment of the Giyani Water Treatment Works to restore original production capacity to 30 megalitres per day was “completed in June 2024”.

ALSO READ: ARVs not found in Gauteng drinking water, says Rand Water

Bulk infrastructure nearing final stage

The minister revealed that the Giyani Water Services Project, which involves constructing 325km of bulk pipelines from the Giyani Water Treatment Works to include service reservoirs supplying 55 villages in Giyani, is in its final phase.

Majodina reported that “the overall project progress is currently at 90%” with “project completion anticipated by September 2025”.

Village connections progress

The household reticulation component shows mixed progress across different phases.

Phase 1 covers reticulation and household metered connections to 24 of the 55 villages.

According to Majodina, the project was complete in 23 of the 24 villages, with completion of Risinga View Village set for the end of July 2025.

Phase 2, covering reticulation and household metered connections to 31 villages, has been divided into two sub-phases.

Phase 2a covers 15 villages, while Phase 2b covers 16 villages.

The minister indicated that Phase 2 is “still under planning” with business plans for Phase 2a having been “provisionally approved pending budget confirmation to be implemented during the 2025-26 financial year.”

Phase 2b will commence upon completion of Phase 2a, she added.

ALSO READ: Water projects worth R50bn to be constructed in Limpopo while progress on older projects stalls

Future upgrades and funding requirements

A planned upgrade of the Giyani Water Treatment Works from 30 megalitres per day to 40 megalitres per day, along with the development of well fields, is still in the early stages.

The implementing agent is currently “processing Water Use Licence application with the department, and thereafter the IRS will be approved,” Majodina explained.

She noted that funding for this upgrade is already “included in the RBIG MTEF budget”.

R3 billion additional investment needed

The minister detailed that the additional R3 billion required breaks down specifically for the remaining reticulation and household connections.

The costing covers service reservoirs, pump stations, reticulations and household yard metered connections.

Phase 2a, serving 15 villages and 21,403 households, requires R1.5 billion, while Phase 2b, serving 16 villages and 20,972 households, requires an additional R1.5 billion.

Majodina emphasised that “the upgrade of the Giyani WTW does not require additional allocations, as it is already catered for under the MTEF allocations of the department”.

READ NEXT: Residents of Limpopo village fed up after not getting water for 15 years