‘The GNU is intact’ – Ntshavheni brushes off mudslinging between ANC and DA

Ntshavheni added that government is working with authorities in Nepal, with 6 South Africans missing after the flash floods

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is certain the stability of the government of national unity (GNU) is rigid enough to survive the election season.

The minister was on Friday fielding questions following her weekly briefing to relay the outcomes of this week’s discussions within Cabinet.

Political parties part of and outside the GNU have been highlighting each other’s shortcomings for much of 2026 – most notably the ANC and DA in Johannesburg.

Ntshavheni took a pragmatic view of the municipal mudslinging, believing it was part and parcel of the job.

“The GNU, it’s intact. Remember, this election period, parties are contesting to win elections in the November 2026 elections and that is the work that will continue to be done,” said Ntshavheni.

Also on election readiness, the minister was asked if the South African Police Service (Saps) would consider expanding the political killings task team (PKTT) to protect councillors in the lead-up to 4 November.

Ntshavheni said the police’s operational decision-makers were on top of the matter and that politicians did not interfere.

“Natjoints have a full plan on securing the elections and related matters, and if Cabinet discusses the operational matters of capacities of policing structures, we are going to run into problems.

“The police will know these are mechanisms in place within the police system that ensure that if the capacity requires to be enhanced, it will be enhanced,” she said.

Nepal, Agoa and TB

Further abroad, Ntshavheni provided a brief update on the situation in Nepal, which has seen at least six South Africans go missing during floods in the Asian nation.

She said the situation in Nepal was still “live”, and that government were working with authorities in the region, with updates being readied when available.

Ntshavheni welcomed South Africa’s inclusion in the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act trade deal, as well as a deal to expand market access and logistics with India for South Africa’s citrus industry.

In another partnership with India, the South African government is preparing to register a new tuberculosis vaccine should phase three of the drug’s trial prove successful.

WEF hosts in 2028

Ntshavheni said South Africa will observe Heritage Month in September, as well as Public Service and Tourism Month.

The minister welcomed Eskom’s improved expenditure, noting it trimmed spending on diesel for open gas turbines from R5.92 billion to under R900 million year-on-year.

The gas turbines accounted for at least 8% of Eskom’s electricity generation, now down to just over 1%.

Other highlights from the briefing included confirmation that South Africa will host the world’s business community in 2028.

“Cabinet approved South Africa’s hosting of the World Economic Forum special meeting in Cape Town from 27 to 31 March 2028.

“[This is] the first time the WEF Spring Davos will be held in the country, providing an opportunity to promote investment, trade, economic cooperation and sustainable development,” said Ntshavheni.