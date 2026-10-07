MK party blasts GNU as fuel price hike pushes petrol above R30/litre

Petrol price have hit a new record in South Africa.

The MK party has launched a blistering attack on the government of national unity (GNU) after a record petrol price hike.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Monday announced that 93-octane petrol will increase by R3.12 per litre and 95-octane petrol by R3.33 per litre. When the adjustment takes effect, 93 unleaded petrol will cost R29.88 per litre, while 95 unleaded petrol will breach the R30 mark at R30.25 per litre.

The party said the increases could not have come at a worse time, following recent interest rate pressures that have already left many households battling to make ends meet.

Poor South Africans

MK party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said working-class and poor South Africans, particularly those living in townships and rural communities, were being hit from all sides.

“South Africans are being crushed by higher borrowing costs, higher transport costs, and rising food prices, while government stands by and does nothing. Ordinary people are expected to keep paying for a government that refuses to protect them,” said Mahlangu.

Fuel hikes

The party argued that the impact of the fuel hikes extends far beyond motorists, warning that increased transport and freight costs would inevitably push up the price of food, school necessities and other household goods.

According to the MK party, the government failed to take proactive measures to protect consumers from global energy shocks and neglected to safeguard South Africa’s refining capacity, leaving the country increasingly reliant on imported refined fuel.

“A caring government would have anticipated this crisis long ago. It would have protected national refining capacity, secured the country’s energy future, and ensured that international shocks did not land directly in the pockets of ordinary citizens,” Mahlangu said.

Fuel tax relief

The party also criticised the government’s decision not to reinstate temporary fuel tax relief measures that previously reduced the General Fuel Levy, arguing that meaningful intervention could have softened the blow for consumers.

With 95 Unleaded petrol now exceeding R30 per litre inland and diesel up by more than R2.80 per litre at wholesale, the MK party warned the consequences would be felt throughout the economy.

“This crisis starts at the petrol pump, but it does not end there. Every taxi fare, every loaf of bread and every household budget will feel the impact. The people who suffer most are the workers, pensioners, and unemployed who can least afford another increase,” Mahlangu said.

Swipe at GNU

In a direct swipe at the GNU, the party accused the coalition government of prioritising business and financial markets over ordinary citizens.

“The government of national unity serves capital at every opportunity while ordinary South Africans are told to absorb the pain. These are policy choices, and they reveal exactly whose interests are being protected and whose are being ignored.”

The MK party has called for immediate relief measures, greater energy security and policies aimed at shielding households from rising living costs.