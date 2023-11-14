Google and Tourism Ministry ink deal to leverage IT giant’s technological expertise

Google will provide SA's tourism sector with information on global travel trends, aiding strategic planning.

In a significant development for South Africa’s tourism sector, an agreement was formalised on Monday between the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, and Google’s Country Director for South Africa, Dr Alistair Mokoena.

The agreement is designed to leverage Google’s technological expertise in promoting South Africa as a tourist destination and providing digital training support to those operating in the sector.

Unlike conventional agreements involving financial transactions, Google commits to supporting the Ministry by granting access to initiatives deemed beneficial to the tourism sector.

Digital transformation

Minister De Lille said: “In an era of digital transformation, collaboration between technology giants and government entities has the potential to reshape industries.”

Dr Mokoena emphasised the company’s commitment to showcasing South African tourism through digital platforms.

“We look forward to rolling out various programs to fast-track digital transformation in the sector,” he said.

This collaboration encompasses various aspects.

In the realm of Insights, Google will provide valuable information into global travel trends, aiding strategic planning for targeted marketing and tailored visitor experiences.

Turning to digital skills training, Google will extend its programmes to individuals and businesses within the Ministry’s scope, with a focus on equipping local entrepreneurs with the digital skills needed for online marketing.

Using Google Arts and Culture the aim will be to digitise and showcase South African tourism sites and cultural heritage.

There is also a Thought Leadership component, featuring a tourism seminar focusing on the impact of online content and digital platforms in the tourism sector.

Digital skills training

“By tapping into Google’s technology through digital skills training and the sharing of insights, South Africa’s industry, notably SMMEs, can present their offerings in innovative ways, engaging potential tourists, and inspiring them to explore the country,” Minister De Lille said.

While she highlighted the potential empowerment of local businesses through digital skills training, the agreement departs from the usual upbeat tone associated with such partnerships, as the Minister emphasised that the partnership by no means precludes the Ministry and its department from collaborating with other technological partners in a similar fashion.

The impact of this agreement on South Africa’s tourism industry remains to be seen.