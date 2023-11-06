UK travellers flock to SA ‘for its sunshine, wine and value for money’

The European market remains the largest contributor to tourist arrivals.

SA is a preferred destination due to its scenic environments and a favourable exchange rate. Image: iStock.

The UK was, once again, a top source market to Cape Town (via air) between January and September 2023, with the US a very close second, followed by Germany, Netherlands and France – to complete the Top 5.

This was revealed by Mireille Wenger, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities in the Western Cape.

She was delivering the monthly tourism report, compiled by the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) trade, investment, and tourism promotion agency, Wesgro.

“The European market remains the largest contributor to tourist arrivals into Cape Town, with six out of the top 10 source markets originating from the continent,” she said during her official address.

She also revealed that international two-way passengers through Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) between January and September 2023 increased by 60% compared to the same period in 2022.

According to the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards, South Africa topped the list of best travel destinations for UK travellers. The City of Cape Town was also voted Best City in the World in the same survey study.

Why UK travellers come to SA

The reasons for this included from SA being easily accessible with its direct flights to having an almost similiar time zone. Then, of course, there was also acknowledgement of the scenic beauty, the wine farms in Cape Town and the favourable currency exchange rate.

The UK’s Times publication said South Africa was excellent value for money for most tourists coming from the UK.

The nation also acknowledged that the weather in South Africa was particularly inviting, with sunshine expected all year round.

“We continue to prepare to roll out the red carpet for visitors, both international and domestic in the coming months. We are determined to do all we can to enable continued expansion of this significant sector so that it can boost economic growth and create so many more jobs for residents of the province” concluded MEC Wenger.