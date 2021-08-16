Driver licence renewals: ‘Time is also up’ for government, says AA

Cheryl Kahla

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) urged motorists to renew their driver’s license and permits before the deadline on 31 August.

But while the deadline for driver licence renewals draws nearer, the Automobile Association (AA) of South Africa warns government that its “time is also up” to fix the broken system.

Driver’s licence renewal system ‘broken’

As previously reported, the deadline for renewals falls on 31 August 2021 and it covers two extension periods:

An extension from 26 March to 31 December 2020 for learner’s licences, driver’s licences and professional driving permits.

An extension from 26 March to 31 May 2021 for vehicle licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates.

However, the AA says despite these grace periods, many people have been unable to renew their licences or permits, through no fault of their own.

“Government acknowledges that there are problems at the Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) which renew these documents. Yet, despite this, no further extensions will be considered, meaning people are at the mercy of a broken system”

The AA said these problems will continue to persist “until government takes a bold decision to replace – not repair or revamp – the current IT systems”.

How to renew your driver’s licence

The application for motor vehicle licence (MVL1) form is available from any registering authority or selected post offices. You’ll need to have the following documents ready when applying for a driver’s licence renewal:

Original ID and a copy (an old driver’s licence card or valid South African passport would also do)

Four black and white ID photographs

Proof of residence

Licence renewal fee (Expected fee of R250*)

While most testing centres will accept card payments, it’s advised to have cash ready, in case the card system is offline.

Motorists should allow at least four weeks’ lead time from the date of application for the delivery of their new card. If you don’t apply, you’ll incur additional costs when applying for a temporary licence.

*The cost of renewing your driver’s licence depends on the local licensing office you use; some municipalities may charge their own rates. It’s best to contact the renewal office beforehand to confirm.

