Prasa to challenge ex-CEO Zolani Matthews’ ‘meritless’ application over his removal

Citizen Reporter

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed it is aware that former CEO Zolani Matthews is seeking an urgent application to interdict the agency over his sacking.

Prasa fired Matthews over non-disclosure of his UK citizenship.

Matthews’ failure to disclose his dual citizenship jeopardised his security clearance and contract with Prasa.

“The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa confirms that it has been served with an urgent application instituted by the former group CEO, Mr Zolani Matthews, who is seeking to interdict his already finalised termination of employment, said board chairperson, Leonard Ramatlakane in a statement.

Prasa said Matthews was also seeking a gag order to prevent it from releasing any more details to the media.

“Further, the former group CEO amongst others seeks to interdict Prasa from communicating with the media in respect of his already concluded termination of employment,” said Ramatlakane.

The rail agency says it will challenge Matthews and get a cost order against the former CEO.

“Prasa will vehemently oppose this meritless application and it will seek an appropriate cost order against Mr Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews. Prasa will only entertain media enquiries concerning this matter once the court has issued its

judgment,” said Ramatlakane.

After failing to get his security clearance, investigations into Matthews had begun.

“The findings as contained in investigation report by the senior counsel were adverse against Mr Matthews,” Ramatlakane said at the time.

Prasa’s board had then “unanimously resolved” to terminate his employment contract in November.

“The board viewed the report in a very serious light and agreed with its recommendation. Mr Matthews and his lawyers are privy to the contents of the report.”

Prasa is already on the hunt for a new CEO, but for now, the company’s chief information officer David Mphelo has been appointed acting CEO.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

ALSO READ: Axed Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews treated workers with ‘total disdain’, says Numsa