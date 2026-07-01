Government praises peaceful migration protests, warns looters will face prosecution

The government said it continued to make progress in removing foreign nationals from affected provinces.

The government has thanked South Africans for conducting largely peaceful demonstrations against irregular migration, while warning that those who used the protests as an opportunity to loot or commit crimes will be arrested and prosecuted.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Tuesday said most of the migration-related protests across the country remained peaceful, with law enforcement agencies responding only to isolated incidents of looting and attempted looting.

Government applauds peaceful demonstrations

The government said it appreciated citizens who exercised their constitutional right to protest responsibly.

“Government wishes to express its appreciation to all South Africans who exercised their constitutional right to protest peacefully and responsibly during today’s migration-related demonstrations,” it said.

It also praised community leaders, organisers, civil society organisations, religious leaders and law enforcement agencies for ensuring that demonstrations took place peacefully.

“We commend citizens, community leaders, organisers, civil society formations, religious leaders and law enforcement agencies for their commitment to peace, restraint and respect for the rule of law throughout the country.”

According to the government, the peaceful nature of the demonstrations reflected the country’s democratic values.

“The peaceful conduct displayed today reflects the strength of our democracy and demonstrates that South Africans can voice their concerns firmly and lawfully while respecting the rights and dignity of others.”

Warning to criminals

While describing policing operations as effective, the government confirmed that police had responded to isolated incidents involving looting and attempted looting.

“Those who chose to exploit the marches to commit criminal acts will face the full might of the law. Police will continue to identify, arrest and prosecute all those responsible for criminal conduct.”

The government also welcomed the fact that most protesters rejected violence and criminality.

“Government particularly welcomes the fact that most participants rejected violence, vigilantism, intimidation, provocation, looting and damage to property. Such actions have no place in a constitutional democracy and undermine the goals of safety and economic prosperity that communities seek to achieve.”

Concerns over migration acknowledged

The government acknowledged that many South Africans have genuine concerns about unemployment, irregular migration, service delivery, border security and public safety.

It said these concerns “deserve to be heard and addressed systematically through lawful and democratic processes.”

GCIS reaffirmed government’s commitment to implementing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management.

According to the government, the five-point plan focuses on strengthening immigration and labour law enforcement, securing South Africa’s borders, improving migration management systems, closing legislative and policy gaps, and working with other African countries to tackle migration challenges collectively.

Thousands repatriated

The government said it continued to make progress in removing foreign nationals from affected provinces.

“To date, the latest statistics indicate that we have successfully repatriated 4 286 foreign nationals and deported a further 419 in the past few days.”

It added that efforts to combat criminality, corruption, human trafficking, labour exploitation and other illegal activities linked to irregular migration would continue within the framework of the constitution and the law.

The government said its goal remained “a South Africa where immigration laws are respected and enforced, where borders are secure, where communities are safe, where businesses compete fairly, and where human dignity and constitutional values are upheld”.

It also urged South Africans to remain calm and reject misinformation and xenophobia.

“We call on all South Africans to remain calm, reject misinformation and xenophobia, and continue working with government and law enforcement agencies to build safe, stable and cohesive communities.”

It concluded by saying government would continue to manage migration “in a manner that protects our national interest, promotes the rule of law and advances the values upon which our democracy is founded”.