‘Anyone acting outside of law must be arrested and prosecuted’ – Winde

Winde said that he has seen how protests can escalate following unrest and demonstrations in Mossel Bay and Overstrand, noting that violence in any context is unacceptable.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has emphasised that anyone acting outside the law must be arrested and prosecuted. Winde said protests must remain orderly and that organisers must respect the rule of law.

This comes after the premier and several officials of the Western Cape Government attended a Joint Operations Centre (JOC) meeting, along with numerous stakeholders including representatives from municipalities, the South African Police Service (Saps) and South African National Defence Force (Sandf).

Winde strongly urged protest organisers and participants to ensure that all demonstrations remain peaceful and lawful.

“We fully respect every resident’s constitutional right to protest,” he said

“However, this right must always be exercised peacefully and within the bounds of the law. I call on all residents to reject violence in all its forms.”

He added that there is no justification for violence under any circumstances.

“This is not who we are as South Africans,” Winde said.

Collaborative efforts

Noting the potential for escalated tensions in the country, he reiterated his commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of all residents while upholding the rule of law.

“The Western Cape Government has responded decisively by enhancing inter-agency coordination and implementing contingency plans to help prevent any further social unrest,” he continued.

He added that the International Relations Directorate within the Premier’s Department is in regular contact with foreign consulates.

Against violence

Winde said that he has seen how this issue can escalate following unrest and demonstrations in the Mossel Bay, Overstrand, and Cape Agulhas areas, and noted that violence in any context is unacceptable.

“While we respect every resident’s right to protest, this must be done within the confines of the law.”

“We urge residents to stand against violence.”

“Violence in any context is completely unacceptable,” he emphasised.

He added that decisive steps have been taken to avoid further social unrest.

Emergency relief measures

Winde said that emergency relief and assistance would continue where required, while supporting the timely movement of individuals through the voluntary repatriation process.

He then expressed gratitude towards the Provincial Disaster Management Centre for proactively coordinating response teams to ensure protests do not turn violent.

The Western Cape Government has also welcomed interventions implemented by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, constituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and has offered its support, wherever necessary, to bolster the work of this entity.

Winde concluded by appealing to all undocumented individuals to take steps to regularise their status.