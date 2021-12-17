Ramaphosa ‘in good spirits’ as he recovers from Covid-19

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in good spirits as he recovers from Covid-19.

The Presidency, in a statement on Friday morning, said Ramaphosa was making good progress in his recovery from Covid-19, while continuing treatment for mild symptoms.

The president tested positive for the viral infection on Sunday and immediately started self-isolation in Cape Town.

He reported feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service of apartheid’s last president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday.

Ramaphosa travelled parts of West Africa recently, and the South African delegation was tested for Covid-19 in all countries.

“The president and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, after obtaining negative test results. The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December,” said the Presidency last week.

The South African Medical Health Service of the South African National Defence Force is currently monitoring and treating Ramaphosa.

“The president is in good spirits and comfortable in his recovery,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, has since delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza.

“The president again calls on all people in the country to make this festive period a safe period by being vaccinated, wearing masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining a social distance and avoiding gatherings,” read the statement.

“This will help save lives, reduce the need for hospital admissions, allow businesses to remain open and enable people to work and earn an income.”

The Presidency reminded South Africans that risky or careless behaviour would endanger public health and economic activity, neither of which the country can afford during this important period for the retail and tourism sectors.

