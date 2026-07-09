JUST IN: Madlanga commission’s lifespan extended again

The commission was initially expected to conclude its work within six months.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a further extension for the Madlanga commission, allowing the inquiry additional time to complete its work and deliver its final report.

This is the second time the commission’s timeline has been extended.

Initially established by Ramaphosa in July 2025, the commission was expected to conclude its work within six months.

However, early delays meant that public hearings only began in September 2025.

Despite this, the commission managed to produce its first interim report within the stipulated three-month period on 17 December.

As several witnesses testified before the commission, it became clear that more time would be needed.

Earlier this year, Ramaphosa approved the first extension, moving the deadline to 31 August 2026.

In the meantime, a second interim report was submitted on 29 May.

Madlanga commission granted extension

The Presidency has now confirmed a further extension, with the commission expected to submit its final report in late 2026.

“The extension granted by the president sets an evidence deadline of Friday, 2 October 2026, and a reporting deadline of Monday, 16 November 2026, to enable the commission to close off topics it has opened up in the course of hearings to date.

“The extension allows the commission to hear evidence on all of the matters listed in its terms of reference.

“Without an extension, the commission will have to leave large parts of its work unfinished,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said in statement on Thursday, 9 July.

In its first interim report, the commission flagged several cases for immediate criminal investigation and put forward recommendations regarding the employment status and suspension of certain individuals, including controversial Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Julius Mkhwanazi.