Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
4 Jan 2022
4:30 am
Government

Parliament fire: No more passing the buck – ‘Heads must roll’

She has yet to read a report on a previous fire two months after receiving it, but the Speaker says she didn't drop the ball.

Firefighters walk out of the area, as a fire takes hold of the South African Parliament buildings, in Cape Town on January 2, 2022. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Soon after Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula came under fire for refusing to take responsibility for the fire that gutted sections of parliament on Sunday, it flared up again yesterday afternoon. Political analyst Daniel Silke said those departments accountable for the fire included the security and protection services, department of defence (national key-points), department of public works (maintenance) and office of the speaker (oversight). “Heads should roll,” Silke said on Twitter. The fire was being fanned by the Cape winds and would not die. Also Read: Parliament fire starts again as flames engulf National Assembly roof “The almost two-day brave battle by...

