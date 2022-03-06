Zikalala: Rural shops affected by July unrest to receive govt assistance

Citizen Reporter

Nearly a year after the widespread unrest that brought a number of South African businesses to their knees, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has said that businesses and shops located in rural areas that were affected by the deadly civil unrest will be compensated.



Zikalala was speaking at a media briefing held at the Department of Public Works in Mayville on Sunday. He touched on a range of topics, including matters arising after the delivery of the KZN state of the province address (Sopa) on 24 February.



Among the matters mentioned above are the economic recovery and growth of the province’s economy, crime and developments in the Zulu Royal Family.

According to a report published by EWN, Zikalala said the province is on its way to economic recovery.



As such, he declared that the government plans to fund rural and township shops owned by South Africans with loans of up to R100,000 through the Zimele Traders Fund.

“This fund will provide shops and general dealers with support to transform their businesses to viable shopping outlets. The loan amount is anything up to R100,000.”



The fund was recently approved by the KZN Provincial Executive Council (PEC) and Zikalala described the fund as “a KZN government-led programme to uplift community-based rural and township shops through the provision of working capital loan funding and payment automation facilities.”



“This Fund will provide shops and general dealers with support to transform their businesses into viable shopping outlets offering a one-stop shopping experience. The loan amounts will be anything up to R100 000 per qualifying shop, and the shops will be supported with pay-point machines at no cost to the shop owner,” said Zikalala.



According to the premier, the fund’s conditions for support dictate that only shops proven to be located in a rural or township areas and are owned by South Africans will be eligible.

PREMIER ZIKALALA UPDATES CITIZENS ON PERTINENT DEVELOPMENTS FOLLOWING THE STATE OF THE PROVINCE ADDRESS https://t.co/waxkM6yr1u — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) March 6, 2022

King Misuzulu’s ‘coronation issue’ now lies with the Presidency

Speaking in a question and answer session with journalists after the briefing, Zikalala said that resolving the issue of King Misuzulu’s coronation was now the responsibility of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office because the KZN provincial government had “submitted all the required information for the process.”



IOL reports that there have been growing calls for King Misuzulu’s coronation to take place as soon as possible. These calls have been made with the hopes that this could lead to stability in the royal house and the Zulu nation.



This comes after King Misuzulu’s​​ two half-sisters – Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma – disputed the will of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini in court, claiming that it was a fraudulent document. It is on the basis of this document that King Misuzulu ascended to the throne.

IOL further reports that KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Isaac Madondo ruled that the sisters cannot halt his coronation as they are not contenders for the throne.

Click here to read Zikalala’s remarks.



Compiled by Kaunda Selisho