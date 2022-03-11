Saps criminal record centre closed after rental payment ‘impasse’

Citizen Reporter

Police have assured the public that they were working “around the clock” to ensure service delivery at the criminal record centre (CRC) in Tshwane, which is currently closed due to rental payment issues.

In a statement issued on Friday, Colonel Athlenda Mathe confirmed the CRC had been closed since Tuesday, due to “an impasse” relating to rental payments, currently being “dealt with” by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).

“Saps confirms that the service is not in any rental payment arrears,” Mathe said.

According to a report by News24, the DPWI is currently in a dispute with the CRC’s landlord.

Mathe said the closure of the building has prompted management to engage with “relevant authorities” to find an “amicable solution” between affected parties, but did not elaborate.

Saps members are also being deployed to nearby local criminal record centres to provide services to the public.

Backlog of clearance certificates

The closure of the CRC has resulted in a backlog of issuing police clearance certificates (PCC), which Saps committed to addressing as well.

“Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management (CR & CSM) is currently experiencing a backlog with the issuing of Police Clearance Certificates (PCC) which has extended the waiting period for finalization. The South African Police Service is working tirelessly to address the backlog,” a statement on the Saps website reads.

A PCC is an official document issued by the criminal record and crime scene management, which states if a person has had any criminal convictions recorded against them.

The documents are integral for people applying for emigration, or to be eligible to travel or be employed abroad.

Mathe said people could still drop off their PCC applications at the Bothongo West Plaza main entrance despite the CRC closure, where it will be collected and processed by personnel.

As it stands, PCC applications have struggled to be finalised by police for years.

According to News24, responses from police minister Bheki Cele to DA MP and police spokesperson Andrew Whitfield found just over 50% of the certificates were finalised on time in 2019/20, and in 2020/21, just over 70% of the applications were completed.

Cele reportedly said procedural changes in application processes were responsible for delays, as well as load shedding, Covid-19, system failures and upgrades.

City of Tshwane cuts admin HQ services

Last month, during the Tshwane metro’s Operation Ya Tima, services of the Saps administrative headquarters were disconnected, after it was found the landlord of the Wachtuis building owed R5.1 million.

The building, owned by Mendo Properties, is leased by the DPWI on Saps’ behalf.

Landlords are responsible for paying municipal services as per the department’s “devolution agreement”.

The debt was later settled by the landlords.

Police’s “Pol TV” premises in Centurion, said to have owed the city more than R2 million, also had its services disconnected.

Saps said these municipal payments were paid, but that services had yet to be restored.

Compiled by Nica Richards.