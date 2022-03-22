Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
2 minute read
22 Mar 2022
7:45 am
Government

Mangaung metro scrabbles to avoid dissolution after Parliament warning

Rorisang Kgosana

The municipality's council is set to meet this week to discuss how to improve the city.

Mangaung Metro Municipality mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana, speaks during a media briefing on January 20, 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
The Mangaung municipality will be compiling a comprehensive report at its next council sitting, on Thursday, on how to improve the city after Parliament threatened to dissolve the metro should it continue to fail to present such a report, impacting on service delivery. Despite the municipality having been given time to compile a report, it “disrespected the portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs [Cogta]” by arriving unprepared at their recent meeting, Parliament said. Mangaung municipality council speaker Stefanie Lockman-Naidoo confirmed that the council had met the portfolio committee. “The mayor and acting city manager will be preparing a...

Read more on these topics