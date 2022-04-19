Gauteng govt acting director-general, Thabo Masebe has died

Citizen Reporter

Thabo Masebe, the acting director-general (DG) in Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s office, has died.

Masebe’s family confirmed the news of his untimely passing on Sunday evening in a statement.

“The Masebe family regrets to announce the sudden and unexpected death of our beloved brother, father and uncle, Mr Thabo Maemo Masebe. The family wishes for privacy and sensitivity during this difficult time,” the family said.

‘Servant of the people’

The Gauteng provincial government said it was deeply saddened by Masebe’s passing, describing him as a loyal and committed servant of the people.

“Masebe was a loyal and committed servant of the people who dedicated his time to transforming the provincial communications services and the overall improvement of the public service in the provincial government in his capacity as the acting director-general over the past few months,” the provincial government said in a statement.

Masebe was a multi-skilled communicator with over 20 years of experience in public service and served as a spokesperson to former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe.

“Before he was appointed the head of communications in the Gauteng provincial government he worked at The Presidency as the spokesperson to the former deputy president, Kgalema Motlanthe.

“During his tenure at The Presidency, he was also responsible for managing the communications directorate in the private office of the deputy president.”

In all the roles Masebe served in, he placed the well-being of the people above everything else, the Gauteng government added.

“A true servant of the people.”

Meanwhile, Premier Makhura expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Masebe family, particularly his children and siblings and the provincial government at large.

“Masebe was a meticulous public servant with a wealth of knowledge. He was dependable and executed all his duties with diligence, precision, and competency,” Makhura said.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government is poorer without Masebe. We are grateful to the Masebe family for allowing him to share his selfless spirit of activism with us and for the outstanding contribution in bettering the lives of the people of Gauteng.”

Thabo Masebe was a meticulous public servant with a wealth of knowledge. He was dependable & ethical. Thank you to the Masebe family for allowing him to share his selfless spirit of activism with us & his outstanding contribution in bettering the lives of the people of Gauteng. pic.twitter.com/EqXMlK5XS0— David Makhura (@David_Makhura) April 18, 2022

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

