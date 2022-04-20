Reitumetse Makwea
Political ‘crooks’ outnumber good leaders, pushing SA head toward failed state status

Business Leadership South Africa’s Busisiwe Mavuso says crooks outnumber the good men and women who want to see real change.

South Africa has been going through tough times and while many believe the country is merely struggling in the area of governance, there are some who believe the country is on the verge of collapse. While this isn’t the first time SA has been cited as a state heading towards collapse, the recent natural disaster in KwaZulu-Natal, violent protests and antimigrant marches have fuelled the debate once more. Also Read: KZN disaster proves the ANC is a worse plague than floods, fires or locusts According to economist Mike Schussler, the global and domestic crises resulting in increased food and fuel...