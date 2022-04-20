Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
6 minute read
20 Apr 2022
4:30 am
Government

KZN floods: ‘ANC’s last chance to redeem itself’

Civil bodies have warned that a repeat of past looting of relief funds could see the ANC finally lose control of government.

Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
They let us down with the Covid pandemic through looting and some illogical restrictions. They let us down by being unprepared for last year’s orgy of looting and violence. And now many South Africans believe the ANC government might do the same again in the context of the flood disaster in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). Also Read: Kathrada foundation urges government to ensure billions for KZN flood relief is not stolen It just might be up to civil society to monitor them so they don’t steal again – and to work together to rebuild not only KZN, but our whole crumbing country....

