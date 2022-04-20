Millions spent of staff, maintenance of old age home that’s been empty since 2019

Citizen Reporter

Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng Spokesperson for Social Development Bronwynn Engelbrecht says the Department of Social Development (DSD) is wasting tax payers money by paying employees of the non-operational Mohlakeng Old Age Home.

According to Engelbrecht the salary bill since the launch of the facility is R1 051 759 98.00.

“In addition, the facility received R1 333 425.00 from the department for nine months. This is yet another example of the vast waste of money by the department employing staff in a facility with no residents,” he added.

According to Engelbrecht the old age home in Rand West worth R43.5 million has not been occupied since its official launch in 26 April 2019.

He said the DSD attributed the hold up as infrastructure glitches because the building does not comply with the Occupational Health and Safety standard, which hinders them from getting an occupancy certificate.

Engelbrecht accuses the MEC of Social Development Morakane Mosupyoe for wasting tax payers money by paying employees for a non-functional building for six years.

He says the MEC admitted that no beneficiaries were ever admitted.

“The R43.5 million Mohlakeng Old Age Home in Rand West has been standing empty and gathering dust for almost six years with no beneficiaries while the Gauteng (DSD) has employed staff members who continue to draw salaries monthly,” Engelbrecht said.

He explained that the MEC revealed the construction of the building started in 2010 and completed in 31 July 2016.

“It was launched on 26 April 2019 and the employees started working on 1 August 2019. Initially, they employed 24 staff members, of which 14 staff members left the facility for new opportunities,” he reiterated.

“The initial cost was R39 440 232.00 which was adjusted to R43 523 01.26. The annual cost of the furniture was R2 979 512.00 for the 2012/2013 financial year,” he added.

The facility is designed to accommodate 56 elderly people.

Engelbrecht wants the MEC to be held accountable for failure to fix the infrastructure to be able to get the Occupational certificate so the building can function citing that the elderly people in Rand West suffer from inadequate facilities.

Compiled by Kgomotso Phooko

