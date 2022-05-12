Getrude Makhafola
12 May 2022
10:30 am
Government

Lawyers welcome government’s bid to have attorneys perform community service

A Johannesburg advocate says legislating community service will drive lawyers to take it seriously.

Picture: iStock
Government's proposed compulsory community service for lawyers is a noble plan, but needs to be properly structured, especially for candidate attorneys entering the legal sector, said the Law Society of SA (LSSA). The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has invited comments on the legislation of the community service in terms of Section 29 of the Legal Practice Act, which governs the legal sector in the country. The gazetted regulation proposes that a candidate lawyer must, as part of their vocational training, do a yearly eight hours of community service at any institution approved by the justice minister. Practising advocates...

