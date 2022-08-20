Lunga Mzangwe
20 Aug 2022
‘The city will not pay a cent’: Tshwane defends R26bn power project

The project is not a tender, but rather an investment proposal by a consortium, according to the City of Tshwane.

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams at the Inaugural Council Meeting on 24 November 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams is insisting that he does not know who the consortium partners are that have given the metro a proposal to maintain and operate the Pretoria West and Rooiwal power substations to generate 800MW of electricity for the city. The mayor has been accused of being involved in an “unsolicited” R26 billion tender with an energy company. The consortium has proposed a 30-year lease to build gas turbines that would supply 800MW to the metro which, according to the mayor, would cost the tax payers nothing. ALSO READ: ActionSA questions whether Williams should continue as Tshwane mayor On...

