City defends R2.6m bash, says no expenditure will be incurred by council

No funds from the City of Joburg coffers will be used on a R2.6 million year-end event and long service awards ceremony for qualifying employees.

This is according to MMC for group corporate and shared services, Loyiso Masuku, after the plan to splurge R2.6 million on the year-end event for long-serving employees was met with outrage as the city is plunging into debt and failing to take up the entire responsibility of improving the living conditions of the Marshalltown fire victims.

R300 000 committed for City Manager Public Service Day Awards

According to a document seen by News24, the city’s human resources department had committed R300 000 for the City Manager Public Service Day Awards in May this year, leading to inflated costs by as much as 766% for goods and services for the ceremony, “such as R40 000 for flowers, R300 000 for jackets, R769 000 for watches and R171 000 for vague service fees”.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, said it was “shameful” council would make such a decision knowing very well that “the city is broke”.

“It’s uncalled for and unacceptable that with the amount of problems we have already, this is what they can come up with,” Duvenage added.

The document, allegedly signed by city manager Floyd Brink and other officials, argued the ceremony’s duration exceeding five hours justified the catering cost.

The document further defended expenses by asserting that longservice awards, such as certificates and corporate gifts, serve as tokens acknowledging employees who have dedicated a substantial part of their careers to the city.

‘Even worse reflection on ruling party’

Political analyst Dr Sello Lekaunyane said this was an even worse reflection on the ruling party.

“It explains why people on the streets are not directly blaming the city, but the government in its entirety because they bred this whole corruption culture,” he said.

Lekaunyane said this was not a first for government, “despite the good intentions behind it, they are known for inflating costs just to loot taxpayers’ money”.

“And that’s why they’ve completely lost the public’s trust, because they do not feel ashamed or even remorseful about the bad things that happen to voters. That’s the game of politics,” he said.

Resident in disbelief

Joburg resident Thandabuntu Khehla was in disbelief when he heard of the “absurd amount” set aside for this end-year function.

“Are you serious? This government doesn’t take us seriously. I see the disrespect they give the poor, how they use them but as for us the taxpayers, their utter disregard for our money and plans is ridiculous,” he said.

“There’s so much they still need to fix and even deliver to us as residents.

“More catastrophic consequences are going to happen while we are celebrating people who have been looting for [a long time].”

DA councillors sought to verify the facts

Masuku said had DA councillors sought to verify the facts by approaching the office of the MMC, they would have been made aware that no expenditure has been incurred and that the matter has been referred back to the administration for reconsideration.

“This would have eliminated the misinformation and peddling of falsehoods by those feeding into political squabbles,” he said.

“Based on engagements held with the city manager and the relevant officials on Monday, the event and proposal must be significantly reconsidered and must align fully to the lawful processes as outlined by the city manager.”