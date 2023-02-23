Lunga Mzangwe
2 minute read
23 Feb 2023
5:30 am
Government

City of Joburg in about-turn on R2 billion DBSA loan

Lunga Mzangwe

The R2 billion short-term loan was previously rejected by opposition parties.

Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad / ANC
Councillors in the City of Joburg council chambers in Braamnfontein on 30 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A R2 billion Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) loan in-waiting first proposed by ousted Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse took centre stage on Wednesday when the Joburg council sat for the first time since mayor Thapelo Amad and his executives took power. Last year, the Democratic Alliance-led coalition failed to convince the ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and minority parties to approve the loan, which would have assisted the city’s financial position. The ANC, EFF and minority parties made a U-turn, tabling a motion to approve the loan as the city was in a “dire” financial crisis. ALSO READ:...

