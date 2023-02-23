ANC leopard can’t change its spots

Editorial staff

In many democratic governments, links to corruption would instantly disqualify a politician from further office – yet in the ANC, it seems to be a recommendation, rather than a hindrance, for career advancement.

Take the example of former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who still has allegations of corruption against him.

He has just been appointed as head of the ANC’s social transformation sub-committee.

That organ, seemingly, will wield huge influence on policy direction in areas like health, education and gender equality.

Perhaps, after besting Mkhize for the office of ANC president at the party’s elective conference in December last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa is following the dictum about keeping friends closer and enemies even closer.

Appointments to various ANC sub-committees show others whose wayward behaviour has apparently been discounted by the party.

Mduduzi Manana, convicted of assaulting three women in 2017 and given a one-year suspended jail sentence, is now chair of the party’s national dispute resolution committee.

Nomvula Mokonyane, the ANC’s deputy secretary-general, is heading its elections and campaigns committee, despite a host of reports of questionable behaviour, including destroying the department of water affairs, as well as allegedly taking bribes from Bosasa.

Sometimes the previous record of a committee incumbent bodes ill for the future, as in the case of Mmamoloko Kubayi, who was appointed chair of the economic transformation committee.

As minister of tourism, she tried to base Covid payment support for small businesses on their Black Economic Empowerment status.

The appointments clearly show that the more things change in the ANC, the more they stay the same.