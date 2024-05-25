Ekurhuleni injects R22.5m in health and waste collection

Mayor Xhakaza of Ekurhuleni introduces a R22.5 billion investment in waste management, including seven new fleets.

Ekhuruleni MMC for human settlement, Kgopello Hollo, Ekhuruleni Mayor, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza and MMC for environmental resource and waste management, Leshaka Manamela after cutting a ribbon after unveiling the seven new state-of-the-art waste compactor trucks at Kempton Park Waste Management Depot in Johannesburg, 24 May 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

With the little or no delivery of services mostly felt by the City of Ekurhuleni residents over the past year, new mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza unveiled the city’s R22.5 billion investment to bolster health and efficiency in waste management.

The commission of the seven state-of-art fleets will form part of the 97 fleets servicing the city and will form part of efforts to recapitalisation process to replace the old pool.

Responding service delivery and illegal dumping

“The provision of the waste trucks will go a long way to respond to service delivery and illegal dumping,” Xhakaza said.

“This new fleet will improve the efficiency of this service and give confidence to residents that we are on the right track.”

The metro has over four million residents and has been marred with service delivery challenges.

ALSO READ: ‘Free vote’: DA councillor in Boksburg suspended for doing community’s bidding

Previously the city confirmed that waste collection in some parts experienced interruptions due to fleet breakdowns, while parts of the city have been battling with sewage, and water supply issues.

Unqualified audit opinion

In 2022-23, the metro received an unqualified audit opinion with material findings, while in the previous three years, it received an unqualified audit opinion.

Credit rating agency Moody’s downgraded the metro’s rating to junk status in the wake of the worsening financial position in March 2024.

Tembisa resident Mbali Moyo said illegal dumping in township was bad, with waste going weeks without being collected.

“Pickitup usually doesn’t come on days it’s supposed to collect waste.

ALSO READ: New Ekurhuleni mayor promises to fix metro as opposition parties blame each other

“Two weeks goes with no sight of them,” she said.

Xhakaza vowed his term in office will prioritise six key areas in local government to speed up efficient service delivery, while ensuring stability in the city.

Power play of politicians

However, Ekurhuleni resident Samson Ndlovu, who disputed this, blamed the challenges of the metro as a power play of politicians in council.

“The collapse in the city is caused by the continued fighting of these political parties who are pushing their own agendas. They don’t care about our providing services to us,” he said.