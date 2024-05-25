Protect Tshwane’s taxis, says mayor Cilliers Brink

City of Tshwane mayor praises Pretoria's taxi associations, attends Menlyn Taxi Association launch, emphasising unity and accessibility.

City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said Pretoria’s taxi associations were unique and had to be protected.

“There must be something said about the peace and stability of the Pretoria taxi associations compared to other cities.

“It’s unique and we must hold onto that and dissolve our differences in the mutual interests of everyone we represent,” he said.

A ‘wonderful initiative’

Brink attended the official launch of the Menlyn Taxi Association and described it as a wonderful initiative.

“Menlyn is a place where people from different walks of life in the city come together.

“Whether you are from Mamelodi or Moreleta Park, you come here to do shopping to find the kind of things you don’t find close to home,” he said.

Brink said this was why it was important to make the facility accessible for everyone.

“The taxi holding facilities here were inadequate and it’s wonderful now that we have the facilities which means it can make it safer and more pleasant.

“In the past year, the pressure was brought to say the area was going backwards and was crowded with the taxis parking on the kerbside and all the informal trading was creating a chaotic and unsafe situation.

“I am delighted that the shopping centre and the taxi association have finally agreed to the terms,” he added.

Simi Nkosi wants to get a sneak peek of the new taxi rank. She said she went to Menlyn regularly and was happy to see the upgrading of the rank.

Nkosi said it was sometimes scary as a young woman to use public transport and she couldn’t wait to see the new taxi rank. Malose Kekana said he used to be a taxi owner.

“I was raised by taxi money. It’s an industry I know,” he said.

Kekana said he was extremely proud of the taxi industry. He was particularly proud of “the value chain it has created and more of late, the stability it has created in the industry”, he said.

Menlyn Taxi Association deputy chair DT Ramatsetse said they were the new-generation taxi owners.

“We are the new generation; things have changed. If you give us the opportunity you will see,” he said.

Ramatsetse said they used to go there several times “fighting for space”. “They said no. We were not happy when our taxis were outside on the pavement, it’s too risky,” he said.

MMC of the department of roads and transport in the City of Tshwane, Katlego Mathebe, described the launch of the taxi rank as a groundbreaking event.

“It has been a long road. The willingness to hold hands with the city is commendable and what we would like to see for many years to come,” she said.