Emfuleni blames poor service delivery on dire financial situation

Stephen Tau

The embattled Emfuleni local municipality in the south of Johannesburg blamed poor service delivery on its financial situation.

Emfuleni has for the longest time been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Emfuleni’s financial situation

Mayoral spokesperson Mphikeleli Msibi told The Citizen the current financial situation of the municipality works against servicing residents.

Outstanding accounts

“Emfuleni has been collecting less and less revenue over the years, unfortunately in the process, service delivery suffered.

“We are therefore calling on residents who are not paying for services to start doing so and also want to extend our appreciation to residents who pay for services and further encourage them to continue doing so as their responsible actions keep the municipality operational,” Msibi said.

Businesses boycott

A group of businesses in Vereeniging have been threatening to boycott paying for their municipal rates and taxes altogether.

Msibi says services like water provision, sanitation, electricity and waste collection have been severely affected.

He says even though the municipality provides these services, it is not up to their optimal satisfaction.

Court challenges

The municipality has also faced challenges where it was taken to court in the past by Eskom and Rand Water for failure.

“The attachment of our account by Eskom in November last year have exacerbated and put strain on the ability of the institution as it has made it difficult for the municipality to render services maximally,” said Msibi.

Eskom was last year obtained a judgment of R1.3 billion against the municipality for its continued failure to settle its current account and accumulated arrears.

