Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
6 minute read
23 Feb 2023
6:25 pm
Government

‘Neglected by national and provincial government’ – Emfuleni service delivery worsens by the day

Stephen Tau

Residents and businesses say service delivery in Emfuleni has gone from bad to worse.

Garbage dumped at Emfuleni Municipality entrance
Garbage dumped outside the gates of Emfuleni Local Municipality in Vanderbijlpark. Photo: Zacharia Nale
The troubled Emfuleni Local Municipality in the south of Johannesburg continues to be in the news for all the wrong reasons. This as concerns over the poor state of service delivery remains unresolved. Some of the service delivery issues that have been raised by residents, political parties and the business community range from water, electricity and the non-collection of refuse collection in many areas of the municipality. One of several dumping sites in Palm Springs, which residents have resorted to using because of inadequate garbage collection by the municipality. Photos: GroundUp/Chris Gilili In recent months, an organisation calling itself the...

