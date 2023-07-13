Gauteng MEC Maile orders probe into R37m mansion linked to Mashatile

By Faizel Patel

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Lebogang Maile has ordered the Board of Directors of the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) to undertake an urgent investigation into the R37 million Waterfall mansion linked to Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

This comes after News24 reported on Wednesday that Mashatile lives in the multi-million-rand house registered on a 99-year lease to Legacy Properties.

The “Mashatile Unmasked” exposé series alleged that the deputy president made frequent use of the multimillion-rand Cape Town mansions of state capture-linked tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi, as well as businessman Ndavhe Mareda who received substantial Eskom coal supply contracts.

ALSO READ: R37m ‘safe house’? Paul Mashatile lives in Waterfall mansion owned by son-in-law

During these stays, the deputy president would reportedly host wild parties during which “expensive alcohol would be consumed, and romantic relationships pursued”.

The news website reported that company records revealed the directors of Legacy to be Mashatile’s son, Thabiso, and his son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo.

Concerns

Maile‘s spokesperson Castro Ngobese in a statement said the MEC was concerned about the News24 report.

“MEC Maile has fittingly ordered the Board of Directors of the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) to undertake an urgent investigation in this regard. The board has been requested to furnish MEC Maile with the report on this matter within 30 days.

“The board has a fiduciary duty to exercise oversight and enhance the integrity of the entity, including investigating any accusations of corruption and maladministration,” Ngobese said.

Protect public funds

Maile said as a public office-bearer he has “a duty to protect public funds from any form of wrong-doing or abuse.”

“We cannot keep quiet on accusations of this nature. Nothing will be swept under the carpet. No single entity will be a playground for the powerful, well connected or anyone for that matter”

“My conscience dictates that I uphold the oath of office and do the right thing. We have ordered the Board to probe the matter”, said Maile.

The Gauteng government said it remains committed to fighting corruption in line with its “electoral mandate and successive manifesto commitments.”

NOW READ: Ramaphosa and his deputy should be ashamed their police force can openly assault citizens