The alleged bribery in the SA Police Service (SAPS) recruitment process has apparently left a trail of shattered dreams and destroyed lives, with rejected hopefuls whose details were allegedly sold demanding conscription.

These disgruntled applicants, some ejected four weeks into their enlistment, claim non-qualifying applicants, including those with criminal records, paid R10,000 or more to be enlisted in their place using their qualifying results.

Thandi Matukane, 33, always wanted to be a police officer and was ecstatic when she finally made the cut in 2015, but little did she know this would the beginning of her misery.

Shattered dreams

Thandi Matukane, 33, claims she was enlisted during the SA Police Service 2015 intake but she and others were told to go leave the Tshwane police college, four weeks into her training, without any explanation. Photo: Sbongumenzi Sibiya

“I passed the physical and integrity test, went for an interview and filled in the stipend requisition form before I was issued with a persal number and enrolled to Platoon 7 at the [Tshwane police college],” she explained.

Matukane said she was even issued with a persal number – a unique system generated 8-digit number assigned to a public servant on appointment.

Matukane, of Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga, said all went well until four weeks into the training, before receiving her first R4,500 monthly stipend, she and many others were called to gather on the sports field.

“Without any explanation, we were told to go to our bungalows, pack up our bags and go, never ask questions, just like that. I was sick with depression,” she said.

The unemployed mother said they were yet to get an explanation, and that all their pleas have been disregarded. Her employment prospects have also been hindered by the persal number identifying her as an SAPS employee.

“I have been kicked out of SAPS training; I cannot find a job anywhere. What pains me most is that some of those we were kicked out with had their parents or relatives intervene on their behalf and were called back. I have no other relatives other than my grandmother,” she said.

Matukane, a law student at the University of South Africa, was among a small group of rejected police hopefuls who demanded that they be enlisted or the current intake be stopped pending the findings of the investigation into the allegations.

Left In limbo

Thabo Gumede, 32, went through the entire SA Police Service recruitment process, including a stipend requisition form, in 2018 but is still waiting for his call-up, suspecting that his details were swopped with those who paid a bribe. Photo: Sbongumenzi Sibiya

The group vowed to camp outside the Tshwane police college in Pretoria West until their demands were met, saying their grievances were valid and should be given an ear.

Thabo Gumede, 32, another hopeful allegedly left in the lurch, believes he should not have been taken through the entire recruitment process and tests, which he passed, only to be left out.

During the 2018/2019 intake, he passed all the selection tests, including the psychometric test, and completed the stipend requisition form.

“…but today I am still waiting for the call up. I believe that I am also the victim of the bribery because why else would I be taken through all this selection process only to be dumped at the end?. All we are asking for is the intake to be stopped until the findings of the investigation,” he asked.

Investigation Team

SA Police Service’s Tshwane Police Academy. The SA Police Service has been rocked by allegations of bribery in the recruitment of police officers. Photo: Sbongumenzi Sibiya

National police commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola has instituted a forensic investigation into the allegations, while the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is also investigating.

The police watchdog received a complaint about the alleged irregular recruitment and selection processes by various provinces was received through the Portfolio Committee on Police in the first week of February 2023.

Acting national spokesperson for IPID, Robbie Raburabu, said the executive director Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng then appointed an Investigation Team, which started its work in the second week of February 2023.

He said the Team has already interacted with more than 155 people in the four provinces.

“The task Team is still to analyse the data they have already accumulated so far so as to establish the [extent] of the alleged irregularity and way forward on the matter,” Raburabu said.

In December, the SAPS conducted a passing out parade to welcome 10 000 new recruits, but the alleged corruption in the selection process meant some among these new police officers could be unfit recruits.

Disgruntled ex-employees

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said SAPS was aware of dismissed employees mobilising desperate and aspiring police applicants on social media to engage in picketing at recruits pick-up points in various provinces.

She said SAPS reiterated its stance of full confidence in the recruitment and selection processes, insisting that the measures in place made it difficult for the process to be manipulated.

“The SAPS receives an excess of 500 000 applications every year, this past financial year it received over 620 000. The SAPS only has 10 000 available posts for the 2022/2023 fin year. It is thus not possible to employ all applicants who have passed all assessment stages due to the limited availability of posts,” Mathe said.

She added that the SAPS continued to encourage young people to continue to apply to join the police.

