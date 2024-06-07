IEC list: Who’s in and out of Parliament

Senior politicians axed for corruption return to parliament, raising questions about accountability.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands over a list of public representatives who will be representing various political parties in the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures to Secretary of Parliament, Xolile George. Picture: GCIS

Senior politicians who were previously axed for corruption allegations are back in parliament, according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) list, submitted by parties.

Former home affairs and finance minister Malusi Gigaba is back for the ANC in the National Assembly, after he was forced to resign in 2018, following a court ruling that he had lied under oath, denying he had approved the application for a VIPs immigration service at the OR Tambo International Airport.

After his resignation, he remained a member of the ANC national executive committee.

Gupta-linked Des van Rooyen is expected to return to parliament as an uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party representative.

Van Rooyen was minister of finance for just four days before he was sacked after markets reacted badly to his appointment by former president Jacob Zuma in 2015.

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is making a comeback.

Maimane’s Build One South Africa (Bosa) obtained two seats. Another Bosa member who will be joining him is Nobuntu Webster.

Senior members who are not returning to parliament include Minister of Police Bheki Cele; Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi; Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor; and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise.

Another face that will not be seen in parliament is that of Zizi Kodwa, who recently resigned as minister of sport, arts and culture. Even though Kodwa appears on the list, he was arrested for corruption this week and he is currently out on bail.

ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba and his chair said they were not going to parliament because they wanted to focus on local government.

Apart from Van Rooyen, names on the MK list include Jabulani Khumalo, who was recently expelled as the party’s leader – a fight he took to the Electoral Court – and Jacob Zuma’s daughter, the outspoken Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

Changes could still be made to the list

Independent political analyst Goodenough Mashego said changes could still be made to the list.

“I am optimistic that some will be changed. A lot of consideration will be made when compiling the final list. I think Pandor might return to parliament in a certain way.

“I am not saying how but it will be hard for the ANC to let a person of her calibre go. You cannot have Gigaba and let Pandor go.

“On the MK list, we should expect to see Ace Magashule forming part of it.

“ActionSA’s Mashaba and his chair not going to parliament is a mistake because they are good speakers.”

The Patriotic Alliance will be represented by Ashly Sauls, Gayton McKenzie, Felicity Rorke, Cleo Wilskut and Stacey-Lee Gaby Khojane.

Some familiar faces returning to parliament include Velenkosini Hlabisa of the Inkatha Freedom Party; Bantu Holomisa of the United Democratic Movement; and Vuyolwethu Zungula of the African Transformation Movement.

