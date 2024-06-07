Three bomb squad members bust for pocketing money at crime scene

While investigating the scene they were allegedly caught on camera putting notes and coins into bags that were never handed in.

Three members of the Colbyn police Explosives Section were arrested for theft and defeating the ends of justice, after they pocketed cash at the scene of a bombing.

Captain Lephalala, Warrant Ngwenya and Sergeant Sithole responded to a call about a bombing at a filling station in Soshanguve, Gauteng, in April.

While investigating and cleaning the scene, they were allegedly caught on camera putting notes and coins into bags that were never handed over.

ALSO READ: Murderer suspect hides under blanket to evade arrest

They were this week granted R3,000 bail each. They will appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on 7 August.

Cop kills cop … and then turns up at work

Their court appearance comes just days after another cop was arrested in connection with the murder of a fellow officer.

The 47-year-old sergeant was killed while on night duty with a constable at the Nsuze Police Station in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night.

The constable was patrolling outside the station when he heard the sound of gunshots in the direction of the station’s Community Service Centre (CSC).

When he went to investigate he allegedly found the officer fleeing the scene.

ALSO READ: KZN cop survives hail of bullets in battle with cash-in-transit robbers

“When the on-duty constable entered the CSC he reportedly found his Sergeant colleague sitting on the chair with gunshot wounds, and was declared dead at the scene,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Instead of going on the run, the alleged murderer turned up to work the next and was arrested.

Police under stress

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said officers should look out for each other and watch for signs of stress and mental strain.

ALSO READ: Man accused of attacking KZN family over Palestine support to undergo mental assessment

“Policing is a demanding and traumatic job at times and police officers are the most prized resources of the organisation and must be looked after as such.

“The incident at a police station in Nsuze is unfortunate and although criminal charges and internal disciplinary process will be pursued against the suspect, more efforts must be invested into the investigation of what could have led to such gruesome murder inside a building which is supposed to be a haven for police officers”, Mkhwanazi said.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane