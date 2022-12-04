Gauteng health dept launches independent probe into Kalafong hospital fracas

Sipho Mabena

The Gauteng Department of Health is set to appoint an independent investigator to look into allegations of maladministration and corruption at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, West of Pretoria.

Protests wreak havoc

Services have recently been affected at the public health facility due to a series of protests and strike by staff members, including nurses and general workers, to voice grievances on chief executive officer Dr Sello Matjila of unbecoming conduct.

ALSO READ: Police diffuse violent clashes between EFF and Operation Dudula members outside Kalafong Hospital

On Wednesday, protesting workers went on a rampage, trashing the facility by emptying dustbins and scattering rubbish all over the facility, including inside the CEO’s office.

Grievances also included disputes over payments related to annual performance bonuses, and the suspension of three shop stewards for taking part in the recent shutdown in protest of a 3% wage increase.

“Following the recent labour unrest and subsequent disruption of services at Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital… the Gauteng Department of Health will be appointing an independent investigator to probe all allegations made by various stakeholders at the facility,” acting Head of Department Arnold Malotana said on Sunday.

In the meantime, he said, Matjila will not be reporting to the facility, and Lebohang Mpshe has been appointed to act on his position while the department addressed the grievances.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Health gets interdict against protesters turning back patients at Kalafong hospital

Malotana said while the department acknowledged the right of employees to protest, he encouraged that this be done within the ambit of the law, and not compromise the provision of essential healthcare services to the vulnerable.

He apologised for the disruptions and inconveniences as a result of the strike, and said they were grateful services at the public facility had been fully restored.

“We are happy that things are back to normal, and we are expecting services to run uninterrupted as we have successfully engaged all the concerned stakeholders within the hospital,” Malotana said.

NOW READ: Patients being turned away from Tshwane hospital ‘based on accent’, warns MSF