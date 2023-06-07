Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s illness leads to state of the city debate being adjourned

By Faizel Patel

The Johannesburg state of the city (Soca) debate has been adjourned after Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda took ill.

Gwamanda had to receive medical attention after leaving the council meeting.

He also arrived late. The mayor was meant to answer questions in the Johannesburg Council on Wednesday after his Soca on Tuesday.

Unwell

The mayor’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase in a statement said Gwamanda has been unwell since Tuesday morning.

“Given the significance and importance of the day to council and residents of the city, he unfortunately went against medical advice and attended to the state of the city address as delivered. He was seen by his medical team immediately after the address yesterday.

“Sadly, during today’s debate, his condition deteriorated and the advice of the medical team has been that he be excused immediately and presents himself to a medical facility for urgent treatment and observation,” Ndamase said.

Motion of no confidence

Meanwhile, just a month into his term, Gwamanda faces a motion of no confidence.

ActionSA filed the motion on Wednesday, citing allegations that he scammed residents out of funeral insurance investments through a ponzi scheme.

ActionSA’s caucus leader in the Joburg council, Funzi Ngobeni, said their motion of no confidence was initiated after they had urged Gwamanda to address the allegations of criminal wrongdoing during his state of the city address on Tuesday.

Ngobeni said the mayor did not fulfill this expectation.

Political scores

During his Soca on Tuesday, Gwamanda said coalitions under the Democratic Alliance (DA) have been unstable and were focused only on settling political scores instead of providing services to residents.

Gwamanda said after 2016, the City of Johannesburg has been governed by various coalitions which introduced a new era in the politics and governance of Johannesburg.

“This new political reality has introduced a myriad of challenges, both for governance and politics… More importantly, it has introduced unprecedented levels of instability especially under the various DA-led multi-party governments that have sought to settle political scores as opposed to serving the residents,” he said.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe