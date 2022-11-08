Getrude Makhafola
8 Nov 2022
3:52 pm
Government

Mangaung councillors lambast Godongwana for deploying ‘tainted’ officials

The use of a private company to oversee government business is raising eyebrows, and more so because of the duo's shady pasts.

Minister Enoch Godongwana Mangaung
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addresses the Mangaung Metro council members. Photo: Supplied
Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality councillors have accused Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana of deploying people with "bad records", following the appointment of two officials who were either suspended or fired from their previous top posts. Monday's special council sitting was convened to introduce the two officials and discuss progress made by the national government's team sent in April to turn around the unstable metro, which has been marred by corruption and poor service delivery. The six-month term of the national team, led by Cogta-appointed acting municipal manager Tebogo Motlashuping, came to an end last month. On 1 November, Treasury sent fired ex-SABC...

