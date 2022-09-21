Getrude Makhafola
21 Sep 2022
8:27 pm
Parliament

National government exorcises Mangaung’s ghost workers, corruption

Getrude Makhafola

Contracts of ghost workers who were appointed after 2021 municipal elections were terminated in May, saving Mangaung millions.

Mangaung metro building
The Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality building. Bloemfontein, Free State. Photo: OFM News
Administrators from national government that were sent to fix the problems plaguing the Mangaung Metro claim to have terminated ghost workers' contracts, stopped fraudulent overtime payments, and initiated a head count of employees at the troubled municipality. Acting municipal manager Tebogo Motlashuping arrived to take over at Mangaung earlier this year, after it was placed under administration by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The intervention team included officials from national treasury tasked with helping turn around the ailing municipality's finances after years of mismanagement and corruption. On Wednesday, Motlashuping detailed to members of Parliament's Cooperative Governance...

