By Sipho Mabena
12 Jun 2023
5:05 am
Government

How gross neglect poisoned SA’s water supply

Biggest concerns identified include collapsed wastewater treatment works and increase in local authorities failing to meet minimum compliance standards.

A site visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Rooiwal Water Care Works in Hammanskraal, 8 June 2023.. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A report released by the government paints a grim picture of the country’s water resources and infrastructure as well as the overall quality of its drinking water. The Blue Drop Watch Report – an interim report because it only assessed a sample of the facilities – focused on the condition of the drinking water infrastructure and treatment processes from a technical standpoint. It also reported on quality. Failure in compliance The issues of biggest concerns identified included a collapse of the country’s wastewater treatment works and a sharp rise in the number of local authorities that are failing to meet...

