‘Still no trace of cholera found in water’ – Tshwane mayor

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

The cholera outbreak that has claimed the lives of at least 32 people continues to raise concerns as the source of the outbreak remains elusive, according to Tshwane’s Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink.

During a media briefing held on Friday, Brink addressed the ongoing efforts to combat the outbreak and shed light on the challenges faced in determining the origin of the disease.

Despite extensive testing of the tap water supply, he said, no evidence of cholera contamination has been found, leaving authorities puzzled and in search of alternative sources.

ALSO READ: Cholera: Death toll rises to 32, with 166 confirmed cases in Gauteng, Free State

Decline in numbers

While there are positive signs indicating a decline in the number of patients exhibiting cholera symptoms, local, provincial, and national governments are working tirelessly to identify the true source of the outbreak, he said.

Brink emphasised that understanding the cause of the outbreak is crucial to preventing further cases and safeguarding the health of the affected community.

He said the gravity of the situation in Hammanskraal cannot be overstated. The outbreak and the loss of lives have brought the plight into sharp focus.

To date, more than 600 people with suspected cholera symptoms have been seen in Gauteng and Free State hospitals.

The death toll currently stands at 32; 29 in Gauteng, 2 in Free State and 1 in Mpumalanga.

Challenges

The mayor acknowledged that the epidemic has highlighted challenges faced by the people of Hammanskraal, extending beyond the immediate concern of the cholera outbreak.

Efforts to address the underlying issues affecting the community’s well-being will be an essential part of the ongoing response.

He highlighted a number of investments that the municipality will be undertaking with regard to water management and service delivery.

He said the highest budget has been allocated to the poorest area of the city, which was the north west areas of Pretoria.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa to visit Hammanskraal amid cholera outbreak

Brink expressed his deep concern for the affected individuals and their families, assuring them that every possible measure is being taken to identify the source of the outbreak and prevent further harm.

He emphasised the collaborative nature of the investigation, involving experts from multiple levels of government, who are working diligently to analyse all possible avenues of contamination.

Search for source

While the search for the source continues, Brink urged the public to remain vigilant and practice good hygiene to minimise the risk of contracting cholera.

He also extended his gratitude to the healthcare workers, government officials, and volunteers who have been tirelessly providing medical assistance and support to the affected community.

He also urged Tshwane residents to shift from the culture of ‘non-payment’ to assist the municipality to carry out its mandate.

“There is no such thing as non-payment. Someone always pays. And when this money runs out, Tshwane will feel the brunt of it,” he said.

ALSO READ: Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: ‘Stop passing the bucket’

As the investigation into the cholera outbreak unfolds, Mayor Cilliers Brink and the collective efforts of government agencies are committed to bringing clarity to this pressing issue.

Their ultimate goal is to not only contain the current outbreak but also prevent future outbreaks, ensuring the well-being and safety of the residents of Hammanskraal.