Public servants’ disciplinary process is ‘being abused,’ warns PSC

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has expressed concern about the use of precautionary suspension as a punishment, rather than an opportunity to investigate wrongdoing by civil servants. “Ideally, suspensions should be for a period not longer than 60 days. To this end, the PSC recommends that once the 60 days has expired, the affected employee […]
Public Service Commission Commissioner, Anele Gxoyiya briefs media about their report on the performance of government departments. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen