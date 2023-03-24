Eric Naki
Public servants’ disciplinary process is ‘being abused,’ warns PSC

Public Service Commission Commissioner, Anele Gxoyiya briefs media about their report on the performance of government departments. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
The Public Service Commission (PSC) has expressed concern about the use of precautionary suspension as a punishment, rather than an opportunity to investigate wrongdoing by civil servants. “Ideally, suspensions should be for a period not longer than 60 days. To this end, the PSC recommends that once the 60 days has expired, the affected employee should return to work or must be stationed in other relevant units within the department,” said PSC commissioner Anele Gxoyiya. Precautionary suspensions ALSO READ: PSC investigating senior government officials' qualifications The total costs of precautionary suspensions at national and provincial departments amounted to R25 million...

